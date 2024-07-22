Ogun Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Defiling Minor

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested Gbadegeshin Olakunle, 30, for allegedly defiling and sexually grooming a minor on Kings Avenue in Ojodu Abiodun, located in the state’s Ifo Local Government Area.

On Sunday, PUNCH Metro learned via a police source who was aware of the occurrence but was not permitted to speak publicly that Olakunle was arrested after the minor admitted to being defiled by him.

It was claimed that the minor’s mother saw some odd behaviour from her daughter whenever she was sent on errand in the vicinity.

The victim’s mother stated that her daughter stayed longer, which alarmed her and prompted her to monitor her activities for safety.

After leaving home for work on Friday, she contacted the minor’s school authority out of curiosity.

It was learnt that the woman was disappointed when she inquired about her daughter’s activities at school but was informed that she was absent, which prompted her to leave work for home.

When she returned home to place her on the watch, her minor appeared on the road.

After repeated interrogations, she told her mother that Olakunle reportedly lured her into his flat twice for carnal knowledge, on June 8 and July 11.

According to the source, the victim’s mother reported the incident to Ojodu Abiodun Police Division officers, who responded by visiting the suspect’s home and arresting him.

When contacted, Omolola Odutola, the spokesperson for the state police command, verified the event and stated that an interrogation had begun and that the victim had undergone medical testing.

“After the case was reported to the police, Olakunle was trailed, arrested and brought to the station for interrogation. The victim was also taken to Mirabel Centre at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital for medical examination and reports.

“The case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department at Eleweeran Abeokuta, for a discreet investigation,” Odutola said.