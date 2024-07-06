Ogun Police Hunt For Killers Of Ex-Convict

Adeniji Ibrahim, 28, an ex-convict, is said to have died in front of his father’s home in Yewa North Local Government Area, Ogun State’s Abule Oke axis.

The deceased father, Adeniji Kamorudeen, claimed to the Imasayi Police Division that his son had been killed in front of his home after being detained by a group of individuals who had accused him of stealing.

According to the report, Kamorudeen said he knew that his son had just returned from prison for a similar criminal offence, but did not suspect anyone in connection with the case.

READ MORE: Police Nab ZFancy, Nigerian Prankster Accused Of Ritualism

Confirming the incident to DAILY POST on Friday, Police Public Relations Officer Omolola Odutola stated that the command is investigating and has issued a manhunt for the offenders.

Odutola said: “ Yes, it is true, the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday. The command is investigating.”