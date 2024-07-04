Ogun: Police Rescue Three Indians From Kidnappers, Kill Two Suspects

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command has killed two suspected kidnappers and rescued four captives at the Delabo junction on the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode expressway.

Abiodun Alamuutu, the Commissioner of Police, announced this to reporters at a press conference held on Wednesday at the Command’s headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Alamutu explained that the suspects, who had been hiding in a bush, opened fire when they saw the law enforcement personnel arrive.

He revealed that the anti-kidnapping squad’s overwhelming firepower resulted in the deaths of two suspects, while the remaining offenders fled with injuries, abandoning their guns.

According to the CP, retrieved items include 109 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, five AK-47K rifles, eight AK-47 magazines, and two cell phones.

He said, “Through a covert operation, the suspects were located in a bush where they were hiding. Upon noticing the police officers’ flashlight, they engaged in a gun battle with the law enforcement team.

“The victims later identified as one Nigerian and three Indian nationals, were safely rescued unharmed and reunited with their families.”

He advised the public to report anyone with gunshot wounds if they have reasonable concerns, and stated that a rapid response team has been sent to improve security along the Sagamu-Benin road.