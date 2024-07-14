The Ogun State Police Command said it uncovered the shallow graves of 71-year-old farmer Adekunle Ifelaja and Ogunyemi Femi, who were allegedly executed by suspected kidnappers in Ogun State’s Ijebu-Igbo region.

This is coming after the arrests of two members of a seven-person criminal gang, Chukwuma Bartholomew and Igwe Monday, who are suspected of abducting and murdering the victims.

Omolola Odutola, the command’s spokesperson, told PUNCH on Saturday that the arrest came just five days after the anti-kidnapping team killed two suspected kidnappers in a gunfight and rescued other captives, including Indian nationals.

In terms of the exhumation of the deceased’s bodies, Odutola revealed that the suspects took the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, and the anti-kidnapping team to the forest in Ijebu-Igbo after confessing to the crime during interrogation.

She said, “They are responsible for kidnappings and abductions that have been recorded in the Ijebu-Igbo area. They kidnapped their victims, demanded ransom from their family members, and then killed them.

“They then took them to a forest in Ijebu-Igbo, where they dug a shallow grave and buried them. They were arrested by our anti-kidnapping squad after a thorough investigation, which led the team to the hideouts of the criminals on June 28, 2024, in Ijebu-Igbo.

“After their confession, the suspects took the CP and members of the anti-kidnapping units to the forest where they buried the victims to exhume the corpses.”