Ogun: Road Accidents Claim 35 Lives, Injure 146 In June – FRSC

The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) stated that 35 lives were lost in 49 road accidents that occurred in the State between June 1 and June 27.

Mr Anthony Uga, FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun, revealed the figure during an interview with NAN on Tuesday in Ota region of the state.

Uga further stated that 146 people were injured in the road incidents to varying degrees.

The sector commander attributed the majority of the accidents to excessive speed, irresponsible driving, wrongful overtaking, and nighttime travel, among other things.

He urged motorists to constantly follow traffic laws and regulations in order to reduce unnecessary highway fatalities.

“The FRSC wants to urge motorists to reduce their speeds and also install speed limit devices on their vehicles to reduce fatality rates in case of accidents.

“In addition, they should refrain from dangerous driving and wrongful overtaking to stem road crashes,” he said.

The sector commander reaffirmed the corps’ commitment to working with other sister agencies to improve road safety for commuters.