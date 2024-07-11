Ogun: Students Plan Demonstration Over Killing Of Two By Fleeing Driver

A 24-year-old Gateway ICT Polytechnic Saapade student, Idowu Pelumi David, was allegedly killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Ogun State.

According to sources, David, an ND1 Public Administration student at the institution’s Ayepe campus, died along with Hassan Ariyo, 22, the biker who was bringing him to his destination.

Omolola Odutola, spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, confirmed the incident to DAILY POST on Wednesday.

The automobile lost control and crashed with the motorbike, forcing both riders to fall and suffer fatal head injuries.

Odutola stated that attempts are underway to catch the fleeing motorist, and that a sketch and images had been made for reference.

“On Monday at about 2 pm, a fatal hit-and-run accident took place in Sakura Division along the Sagamu Ikenne Road. The incident involved an unknown black Toyota Camry car and an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle, ridden by 22-year-old Hassan Ariyo from Ikenne and his passenger, 24-year-old Pelumi Ade, a student at Sapade Gateway Polytechnic.

“Their bodies were removed and taken to OOUTH Mortuary. Parents of the deceased, accompanied by the Chairman of Odogbolu Local Government, have requested the bodies for burial.

However, student groups in the state have announced preparations to protest the unjust killing on Friday.

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), and the Progressive Student Movement in Abeokuta all signed a declaration to this effect.

The statement reads: “Information at our disposal reveals that two youths died on the spot in an accident said to have been caused by a careless driver said to have absconded. However, eyewitness reports revealed that a suspected grey-coloured Toyota Camry car, with registration number BDF590HE, engine number 2GR226578 and chassis number 4T1BK46U548862, belonging to one Ojo Aina, was driven into the premises of the NYSC camp in a suspicious manner immediately after the unfortunate incident.

“Further information at our disposal reveals that the NYSC management initially denied allegations of the vehicle driving in, which resulted in the physical abuse of Nigerian students at the scene by military personnel assigned to secure the NYSC camp.

“But after a heated argument and the intervention of the executive chairman of Odogbolu Local Government Area, the area commander of Sagamu and the DPO of Sakora Division, the suspected vehicle was brought out, newly washed with the towel used in washing the car covering the vehicle’s number plate.”

They contended that the injuries sustained by the victims did not indicate a head-on collision.

While commending the Nigeria Police for their prompt response, the student unions expressed disappointment that the suspected vehicle and driver was still not in police custody.

“We also demand the immediate replacement of Mrs Olayinka Diana Nasamu, the state coordinator of NYSC in Ogun State, for her lack of empathy and lackadaisical attitude towards the dead,” the statement added.

The student bodies affirmed that they will be “protesting at the NYSC State Secretariat the death of our student by the driver who drove into the NYSC premises and was said to be an NYSC staff.”

The protest, according to the statement, is scheduled for Friday, July 12, 2024.