Ogun: Students Protest Killing Of Colleague, Demand Arrest Of Hit-And-Run Driver

Students in Ogun State under the auspices of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), have protested the death of Idowu Pelumi David, a student of Gateway Polytechnic killed in a fatal hit-and-run accident.

Idowu, an ND 1 Public Administration student, was reportedly crushed to death by a hit-and-run driver in front of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) camp on Ayepe-Sagumu last week.

The pupils accused a NYSC member of driving the car that murdered Idowu.

The students protested at the Ogun State Police Headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, calling for a probe into Idowu’s death.

The students were armed with placards with various inscriptions such as: “Every live matters”, “We cannot be silenced on justice” and “Ogun Students Demands Arrest and Prosecution of NYSC State Coordinator, Diana Nasamu For Obstruction Of Justice”

Speaking during the protest, the state chairman of NANS, Francis Adeyanju, said, “We are here to register our displeasure over the demise of one of our students. We want to believe that justice will prevail.

“We have done our investigation and we have seen the truth, but it seems these people are trying to hide something from us. The state coordinator of NYSC is trying to hide something from us, she is hiding the driver of the suspected car that killed the student.

“Eyewitness claimed that the driver of the suspected vehicle that killed the student drove into the NYSC camp immediately but the state coordinator has continued to deny this obvious truth.”

Also addressing, Kehinde Thomas, the National President of NAOSS, encouraged the state’s police to conduct a comprehensive inquiry to ensure justice is served.

“We will not sit idly and allow the incident to be swept under the carpet. Lives of the Ogun State students matter. Death is naturally the end of us all, we all agree. But, this careless killing of Idowu Pelumi David, must not go without the perpetrator being brought to book.

“Students in the state strongly believe in the integrity and capability of the police in the state, to thoroughly investigate the incident and ensure justice is not only done, but seen to be served,” Thomas said.

Addressing the protesters, Manger Fergus, Assistant Commissioner of Police in Charge of Operations, stated that the police had already begun an investigation into the student’s death.

He reassured the students of justice and advised them to vent their grievances in a peaceful manner.