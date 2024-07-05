Ogun Varsity Suspends Exams After Student’s Killing By Suspected Cultists

The management of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State has temporarily stopped the ongoing second-semester examination following the tragic death of one of its students.

Ahmed Ayinla Fabiyi, a final-year student, was killed on Wednesday by alleged cult members, according to reports.

The victim, a History and Diplomatic Studies department student, was reported to have been dragged from the examination hall, beaten, and macheted to death by the cult group.

The institution, in a statement issued on Thursday by Deputy Registrar Babatunde Odugbesan, stated that all examinations on campus have been halted indefinitely.

The statement read, “The university management has directed the suspension of all examinations previously scheduled for Thursday, July 4, and Friday, July 5, 2024, until further notice.

“Meanwhile, students are assured of their safety and are advised to remain calm while investigations are ongoing to get to the root of the cultist attack on a student on campus.

“Please note and be guided accordingly. Management will issue further notices on the resumption of examinations” the statement concluded.