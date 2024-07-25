Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s President, Iwuanyanwu, Dies At 81

President-General of pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, is dead.

The popular businessman died on Thursday after a brief illness at the age of 82 years.

His son, Jude Iwuanyanwu, who confirmed the death of the elder statesman in a statement said details of his burial arrangements will be announced soon.

The statement read, “The Iwuanyanwu family of Umuohii Atta, in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State announces the demise of our patriarch, Engr Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu-Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu died on Thursday, July 25, 2024, after a brief illness. He was aged 82.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu before his death was President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide and President of Owerri Peoples Assembly.”

The late Chief Iwuanyanwu was a celebrated icon of Ndigbo, and owned business interests, including a foremost media brand – Champion Newspapers.

He served as the 11th President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.