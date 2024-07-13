Onanuga Slams Obi For Silence Over Tinubu’s LG Autonomy Feat

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, has tackled former Anambra Governor Peter Obi, over his silence since the Supreme Court gave its ruling granting financial autonomy to Local Government (LG) councils.

In a post via X on Friday, Onanuga claimed that Obi’s silence proves he is only quick to tweet unverified news about Tinubu and Nigeria.

According to him, a good opposition must be sincere enough to praise his political opponent when he carries out a great deed.

He however urged the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party to break his silence and acknowledge Tinubu’s efforts in making Nigeria great.

READ ALSO: LG Autonomy: Supreme Court Has Relieved Us Of A Burden – Govs

“Why is Peter Obi silent?

“More than 36 hours after the Supreme Court gave a landmark ruling, granting financial autonomy to Nigeria’s 774 local councils, Mr. Peter Obi, the defeated Labour Party candidate, has yet to utter a word on the epochal judgment. His silence confirms the belief that he is always quick to tweet unverified news about the Tinubu administration or our country.

“A good opposition statesman must be candid enough to applaud his political opponent when he has done some great deed. The Tinubu administration has succeeded in giving life back to our emasculated councils, using the instrumentality of the law. Even Atiku Abubakar has grudgingly admitted this. But Peter has been silent. He should break his silence and acknowledge that President Tinubu is making a great Nigeria possible,” he posted.