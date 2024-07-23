Ondo: Kidnapped NYSC Members Freed After N5 Million Ransom Payment

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members who were kidnapped in Ondo state’s Ose Local Government Area have been released.

The corps members were among those kidnapped by bandits on the Omi Afala route in Ifon last week.

The families of one of the kidnapped victims confirmed to Peoples Gazette that the corps members were freed after a ransom was paid.

“They (corps members) were released today after we gathered five million for the bandits. Each of the victims paid one million each before they were set free.”

He stated that the victims had been taken to the hospital and are currently undergoing treatment for the bruises and trauma they sustained in the kidnappers’ den.

When asked for comment, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the state’s police spokesperson, confirmed the release of the abducted victims.

Ms Odunlami-Omisanya, who later issued a statement, claimed that the victims were abandoned inside the forest after the police applied pressure.

She went on to say that the victims were rescued and are now being treated at a hospital.

“The command this day on the 22nd of July has found victims of the Ose/Ifon area kidnap which occurred on 18th July, 2024.

“The victims were abandoned by their assailants after the police mounted pressure on the kidnappers.

“Policemen drawn from the Tactical squad led by the Area Commander of Owo, ACP Olufemi Awoyale continuously combing of the Bush with sustained technical support frustrated the assailants and were forced to abandon the victims at Oyinbo/ Sanusi Camp.

“The victims are currently being attended to at the Police Medical Services Owo, and will be handed over to their family members after being debriefed,” her statement read.

INFORMATION NIGERIA recall that the kidnappers, before abducting the victims, killed the driver and a female passenger.