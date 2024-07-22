Ondo Lawyer Alleges Police Negligence After Officer Stabbed Him For Assisting His Wife To File Divorce

Abayomi Oladire, a legal practitioner in Ondo, has accused the police of failing to arrest Kunle Kuteyi, the man who attacked and stabbed him for assisting his wife in filing a divorce petition.

Oladire, who spoke on Sunday from the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment as a result of the attack, stated that after the suspect attacked him, he reported the incident to a police station in Ondo town, but the police were unconcerned about the case, claiming that the suspect was moving freely around the town without being arrested.

According to the lawyer, Kuteyi stabbed him many times with a broken bottle while managing a divorce case between the suspect and his wife, Taibat, at a court in Ondo town.

He narrated, “The wife asked me to prepare a divorce paper because her husband lied to him about the case (of a property sold). I prepared the divorce, and later, she came back to me that she was not interested anymore because her husband’s family had begged her to forgive her husband. I told her that I would tell the judge on the next day of adjournment. On that Sunday evening, I was going to my sister’s naming ceremony when I saw the suspect, and he said he had been looking for me because I prepared a divorce paper for his wife.

“He said to me you are dating my wife. That is why you want to prepare a divorce letter for us, I explained to him that his wife has told me that she is no longer interested in the divorce case, and we are going to withdraw the case on the next day of adjournment. They just rushed at me and bit me in my jaw, brought out a broken bottle and started stabbing me. The only thing I did was to guard myself so that he would not stab me on my neck and another dangerous part of my body.”

“In the case of performing my legal profession by preparing a divorce for his wife, the suspect attempted to kill me by stabbing me viciously and walking freely in the town, and all the police stations in Ondo can’t arrest him, despite the fact that I have reported the matter to the police.”

Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, the state Police Public Relations Officer, responded to the incident, stating that it was not reported to any police station.

“I have contacted the DPOs in Ondo town, and they said no such case was reported at the police station; there is no way we won’t arrest such a suspect if the matter had been reported,” the PPRO said.