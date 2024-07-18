One Feared Dead, Others Injured In UNILORIN Campus Auto Crash

No fewer than one student has been killed in a lone accident that occurred on the campus of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

It was gathered that the horrible incident that happened on Thursday, left nine passengers injured.

In a statement issued to the public by the Director, Corporate Affairs of the institution, Kunle Akogun, disclosed that the accident involved a commercial bus conveying ten passengers going out of the campus.

Akogun noted that the victims were rushed to the university’s health center, immediately after the incident occurred, adding that one of them was confirmed dead before treatment commend.

READ MORE: UNILORIN Expels Five, Suspends 14 Students Over Examination Malpractices, Theft (Pictures)

The statement reads: “The management of the University of Ilorin is saddened to announce the occurrence of a motor accident on campus this afternoon.

“As soon as it occurred, the University Management immediately commenced rescue operations, and all the victims were moved to the University Health Centre. They were attended to by a team of medical personnel at the University Health Centre.

“One of them needed advanced treatment and was referred to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital after he was stabilised.

“Four had minor injuries, they were treated and discharged. Five victims, consisting of two males, two females, and the driver, are currently being treated at the University Health Centre.

“Unfortunately, one of the victims was brought in dead, the body has been transferred to the morgue, and the University management is making efforts to contact the next of kin.

“The Management regrets this unfortunate incident, condoles with the family of the deceased, and prays God to comfort the family while we pray for a quick recovery of the injured victims.”