One Feared Killed As Two Story Building Collapses In Enugu

A yet to be identified worker, who is believed to be a carpenter has been killed as part of a two storey building under construction collapsed in Enugu on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the horrible incident happened at a construction’s site, located along Ugwunwani road, off Corner Stone bus stop, when the structure’s staircase collapsed in the morning.

An eyewitness who refused to identify his name, told newsmen that the carpenter was working inside the building when the tragic incident occurred.

He said: “The carpenter who’s from Cross River State was losing the planks used in the construction when the step collapsed.

“We heard his shout and rushed to rescue him and removed the debris that was on him. We were able to bring him out but he was barely moving.

“He was quickly rushed to Somadina hospital at Nike Road, Abakpa Nike, Enugu. However, one of the persons that took him to the hospital said he wasn’t responding.”