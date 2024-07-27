One Feared Killed, Others Injured As Section Of Building Collapses In Delta

A section of a nine-storey building under construction has collapsed in Asaba, Delta State, killing one person and leaving others injured.

It was gathered that the late victim, which identity is yet to be revealed was said to be working with the cement mixer when the walls on the ninth floor collapsed on him.

According to eyewitness, the incident happened on Saturday, adding that several reports have been made about the construction’s quality.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Government has sealed the project site, ordering an investigation into the cause of the collapse.

The Commissioner of Urban Renewal Michael Anoka was also on the ground to ascertain the situation of things.

He said: “There will be a further investigation into the building and the findings will be made public.”