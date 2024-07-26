One Injured As IED Explodes At Popular Livestock Market In Yobe

A yet to be identified young girl was injured when an improvised explosive device exploded at a popular livestock market in Buni Yadi, Gujba LGA of Yobe state.

It was gathered that another IED was also discovered at the same location and detonated by troops of Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army.

Confirming the development to newsmen, Dungus Abdulkarim, the police spokesperson in Yobe, said that the incident occurred at about 12:30 pm on Friday.

Abdulkarim disclosed that victim of the explosion was a teenage girl, adding that she had been taken to the Specialist Hospital in Damaturu, Yobe capital, for treatment.

READ MORE: Hardship: Angry Youths Pull Down Tinubu’s Billboards After Shettima Launched Agric Programme In Yobe

He said: “It is confirmed. There was an explosion at the livestock market in Gujba LGA today, but the information is still sketchy because both the police and the military are working towards ensuring that nobody gets injured and also checking the area for possible IEDs.

“For now, we are working assiduously on that. We have one injured, a teenage girl; she sustained a minor injury.

“It occurred at about 12:30 pm today. The girl has been taken to Damaturu Specialist Hospital for medical attention.”