One Injured As Kidnappers Storm El-Rufai Estate, Engage In Gun Duel With FCT Police

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have stormed El-Rufai Estate in the Bwari Local Government Area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, leaving one man identified as Nathaniel injured.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the incident happened around 2 am on Wednesday.

It was gathered that the assailants shot the victim after an attempt to kidnap him was foiled by operatives of the Nigerian police.

The kidnappers were said to have attempted to abduct many of the residents before the security agents blocked their operation, in a fierce gun duel that lasted for about 30 minutes.

The FCT police command spokesperson Josephine Adeh, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said that many of the gunmen escaped with bullet wounds.

Josephine urged members of the public to report anybody seen with bullet wound to Police.

She said: “We received a distress call and mobilized operatives, who swiftly repelled the miscreants in a gun duel. Many of them escaped with bullet wounds.

“We are on the trail of the kidnappers, so we urge the general public to report anybody seen with bullet wound to Police.”