One Occupant Rescued, Others Trapped As Abuja Building Collapse (Pictures)

A resident has been rescued after a section of a two-storey residential apartment collapsed in Kubwa, Bwari Area in Abuja.

The incident which happened on Saturday morning, reportedly trapped several people in the rubble.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the development is coming, barely 24 hours after a school building collapsed on pupils in Plateau State, killing 22 and injuring one hundred and thirty-two persons.

Musa Ashoms, the Plateau commissioner for information and communication, said that the school had a population of about 400, adding that the section that collapsed was accommodating 200 students.

The commissioner said that the collapsed building was built on a waterlogged area, which did not meet construction standards.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the National Emergency Management Agency, Manzo Ezekiel, while reacting to Abuja incident, told newsmen that rescue efforts have been made to ensure the safety of other occupants.

He said: “One person has been rescued and the search and rescue efforts are still going on to search for the remaining person that is said to be under the rubble.

“We hope that soon we’ll be done with the rescue operation.”