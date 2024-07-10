Online Defamation: Don’t Use Police To Illegally Detain Citizens, Seek Justice In Court – Mr Macaroni Advises Celebrities

Adebowale Adedayo, also known as Mr Macaroni, a Nigerian comedian and actor, has spoken out against online defamation.

He urged fellow celebrities to seek legal remedies if they believe they have been defamed by online trolls, instead of using the police to “illegally” arrest or imprison anyone, he advocated for a legal approach to address such issues.

Macaroni claimed that he had been defamed on several occasions by alleged trolls of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, but never took justice into his own hands.

He warned of the “serious danger” of using the police to “illegally detain citizens.”

The movie star encouraged his colleagues to cease using their official connections to “illegally detain citizens.”

On his X handle on Tuesday, Mr Macaroni wrote:

“If anyone insults you or defames your character, go to court and seek justice.

“APC trolls insult me and tell so many Lies against my person. I have never for once used the police to illegally arrest or detain anyone and Never will I.

“There is serious danger in using the police to illegally detain citizens.

“I hope those of you supporting this abuse of power won’t cry foul when you or your loved ones are the victims.

“To be clear, this is not to support Online bullying and harassment. I strongly condemn it and believe that those involved should be made to face the consequences of their actions.

“I am a victim myself and I know how mentally damaging it is.

“But go to court and seek justice like the rest of us do.

“Don’t use your friends in government to illegally detain citizens. It may favor you now, but think about tomorrow when you no longer have that power or the closeness to that power.

“It might not be you, it might be someone you care about. What will become of us if everyone takes law into their own hands?”

Mr. Macaroni’s suggestion comes on the heels of revelations that Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham arrested an X user who allegedly wished her child death.

