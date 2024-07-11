Only Anti-Graft Agencies Can Validate, Disprove Our Findings – Kaduna Assembly To El-Rufai’s Ex-Commissioners



The Kaduna State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, reacted to comments by ex-appointees of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, defending their principal concerning the financial mispropriation during his regime.

The Assembly further told them to save their energy for the response to questions from anti-graft agencies on the alleged corruption during their administration.

On March 30, Uba Sani, Governor of Kaduna, said his administration inherited a debt of $587 million, N85 billion, and 115 contractual liabilities from the El-Rufai administration.

He said the huge debt burden is eating deep into the State’s share of the monthly federation allocation.

Subsequently, the Kaduna assembly recommended that el-Rufai be probed over alleged N423 billion misappropriation.

The assembly made the recommendation after receiving the report of the ad-hoc committee set up to probe the former administration.

El-Rufai has since denied the allegations and took legal action against the Assembly.

In a statement on Tuesday, eight former commissioners under the el-Rufai administration described the probe as an “attempt to inflict maximum reputational damage on certain selected members of the Kaduna State Executive Council, Class of 2015–2023.”

The former cabinet members said the committee’s report “oozes malice and patent unfairness” toward the administration of the former governor.

Reacting in a statement issued by Henry Magaji, Deputy Speaker of the House, the Kaduna assembly said the former commissioners refused to address the “systematic and coordinated cornering of the resources of Kaduna State through phoney contracts and outright looting.”



Magaji said anti-corruption agencies have been called upon to invite those indicted in the report.

“The press conference was just a rehash of the vituperations and innuendoes heaped on us by the former political appointees in their first press briefing.

“There was nothing new that should warrant our response. They failed to address the main issue, which is the systematic and coordinated cornering of the resources of Kaduna State through phoney contracts and outright looting.

“The state house of assembly, in line with its constitutional mandate and in response to public demand, carried out a thorough probe into the humongous debts incurred by the immediate past administration without commensurate projects.

“We dug deep and unearthed the monumental heist carried out in Kaduna State in the guise of project execution.

“It is the anti-corruption agencies that can either validate or disprove our findings, not individuals who spent their days in public office cornering the common patrimony of the people of Kaduna state and mortgaging the future of its children and grandchildren.

“Our findings revealed a litany of poorly executed projects, abandoned projects, and projects that exist only in the imagination of executive scammers,” the statement read.

The Kaduna Assembly, nonetheless said the lawmakers have performed their duties to the people, adding that the indicted persons should answer questions on the allegations against them.