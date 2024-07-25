Organized Non-State Actors Behind Insecurity – Tinubu



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, disclosed that the insecurity ravaging the country is driven by “well-organized” non-state actors.

According to the President, a united effort from law enforcement agencies and the cessation of inter-agency rivalries is essential to address this issue

At the inauguration of the Nigeria Police Force National Cyber Crime Centre in Abuja, Tinubu, represented by Dr. Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, highlighted the complex nature of the security challenges facing the nation.

His words, “The security situation in the country is a complex blend of threats posed by well-organized non-state actors.

“Addressing it requires a concerted approach by all stakeholders within the security architecture. I, therefore, call for the elimination of inter-agency rivalries and urge law enforcement agencies to embrace a coordinated, collaborative approach.”

Tinubu reiterated his administration’s commitment to reforming the Nigerian Police Force, pledging investments in arms, equipment, and the recruitment and training of police personnel to improve their numbers, quality, and readiness.

Acknowledging the government’s determination to combat insecurity, Tinubu noted a significant increase in cybercrime threats.

“Our administration is steadfast in its fight against all forms of criminal activity. Cybercrime is an emerging and evolving threat. We are witnessing an increase in activities by cybercriminals, online fraudsters, and cyber terrorists who exploit the Internet for their destabilizing activities,” he stated.