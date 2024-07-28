Oro Festival Ban Ignites Crisis In Ogun, 20 Detained, Two Vehicles Impounded

The Ogun State Police Command claimed it had detained 20 youths and impounded two vehicles following an incident in Ikenne region of the state, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday.

According to Vanguard, the crisis began when some youths insisted on celebrating the annual Oro festival despite the government’s ban.

It was also revealed that the situation had been brewing for several days, with youths organising protests and informing anyone who cared that they would celebrate the yearly celebration with or without government approval.

The crisis was alleged to have gained a new dimension on Saturday morning, when the youths came out and began burning tyres across the key routes in the town insisting that the Oro festival will be celebrated.

This was claimed to have resulted in a confrontation with police officers who had been monitoring the incident to ensure that there was no breakdown of law and order.

Some viral footage released on social media showed flames erupting from burnt tyres in various parts of the town.

The Ogun Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, confirmed the incident in a statement disclosing that 20 suspects were arrested while two vehicles impounded.

He said “We are very much aware of the situation, it is a fallout of the longstanding obaship crisis in the town and recently, the court dismissed the one currently on the throne but the judgment had been appealed.

“So based on the tense atmosphere, the local government which is the consenting authority for the festival said that it should not be celebrated so that it won’t lead to any breach of peace, we did the same thing last year but some youths who were being misguided decided they must have their way.

“We have arrested 20 of them, impounded two vehicles and everyone will soon be brought to the state command at Eleweran, Abeokuta to answer for their misdeeds”.