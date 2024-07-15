Osun: Collapsed Building Traps Five, NSCDC Confirms

The collapse of an abandoned structure in Osogbo, the capital of Osun state, on Sunday trapped five people.

Prior to its collapse, the structure, an incomplete and neglected storey building, was utilised as a hideout by a variety of criminal elements.

A local resident simply known as Tunde characterised the structure as a notorious hangout for cultists and other miscreants.

He claimed that it had been raided multiple times by security forces before the incident.

“As I speak, security operatives and rescue teams are on the scene. They have brought a crane to assist in the rescue efforts and have already rescued three individuals from the debris,” Tunde said.

“Two individuals have been rescued so far, while the remaining three are still trapped under the debris, requiring a crane for their extraction. While await the crane, efforts are being made by locals to break through the decking and connected rods.”

The incident was confirmed by Kehinde Adeleke, the Nigerian Security Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) spokesperson in Osun State.

“In a report dated June 10, 2024, we highlighted the dangers posed by this uncompleted building near AUD Primary School in Sabo Elegun, recommending immediate action by the task force and environmental authorities,” she stated.