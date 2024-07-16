Osun Govt Warns As Gov Adeleke Phone’s Hacked

The Osun State Government has issued a public alert on the security breach of Governor Ademola Adeleke‘s official telephone number.

The compromised number, identified as +234 803 365 7555, is reported to have been hacked, leading to potential fraudulent communications being sent from it.

In a statement released by the Governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, on Tuesday, urged the public to disregard any calls or messages received from the hacked number.

Rasheed noted that the state government is actively taking measures to address the breach and restore security to the Governor’s communication channels.

He advised residents and officials to report any suspicious activities or interactions related to the compromised number.

READ MORE: Hardship: Ongoing Projects In Osun Won’t Affect Stomach Infrastructure – Gov Adeleke Assures

Rasheed said: “Please disregard any solicitation from +234 803 365 7555. Appropriate action is ongoing to remedy the situation.

“Authorities are currently investigating the breach and are working diligently to secure the governor’s communication lines.

“The public is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.”