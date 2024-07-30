Osun Orders Shut Down Of Schools Over Planned Protests

The Osun State Government, on Monday, directed all schools, to embark on immediate third term holiday break over the ‘End Bad Governance’ protests scheduled for August 1 to 10, 2024.

The government wmalso charged parents and guardians to take full custody of their wards before the commencement of the protest.

A statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of Education, Kehinde Jimoh, read: “This is to inform the general public, particularly parents, guardians and heads of both public and private schools in the state that due to the planned nationwide protests, all schools are directed to proceed on the third term vacation From Wednesday 31st July, 2023.

“Parents and Guardians are advised to ensure the safety of their wards during the vacation.”

Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Youth Initiatives, Monitoring and Delivery, Titilope Gbadamosi, had earlier pleaded with youths in Oyo State to shun the planned protests against economic hardship.

Gbadamosi made the plea while addressing various youth organisations gathered at a stakeholders meeting on the planned nationwide protest.