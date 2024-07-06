Osun Police Arrest Bus Driver For Stealing N4.5m Sound Amplifiers

The police in Osun State have arrested Olalekan Amos, 54, a commercial bus driver who allegedly stole three sound amplifiers worth N4.5 million that he was supposed to deliver to a customer.

SP Yemisi Opalola, Osun Police Spokesperson, announced this on Friday during a parade of criminal suspects at the state police headquarters in Osogbo.

According to Opalola, a complainant in Edo State alleged that in March, he hired the suspect to help him transport three amplifiers valued N1.5 million each to one of his customers in Osogbo.

“The complainant knew the suspect to be a commercial bus driver that ply the Benin (Edo State) to Osogbo (Osun State) route, so he employed his service to help him deliver the amplifiers.

“The complainant reported that to his dismay, the amplifiers were not delivered as agreed and the driver became incommunicado,” she said

Following the report, according to Opalola, the culprit was being trailed by the Police Anti-Cultism Unit, and on Thursday, he was apprehended in Osogbo.

She stated that during interrogation, the suspect admitted to selling the three amplifiers for N75,000, at a rate of N25,000 each.

She added that efforts to apprehend the buyer and recover the amplifiers were still ongoing.

The Command spokesperson stated that the suspect would be charged in court after the inquiry was completed.