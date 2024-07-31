Our Father Had Over 30 Children. Is He A Northerner? – Isaac Fayose Slams Brother

Controversial social media critic, Isaac Fayose, has reacted to his brother, a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, over his recent remark on northerners and polygamous lifestyle.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the former governor, during an interview with Channels TV on Monday, claimed that poor men having many wives and children, particularly in the North, is a problem for Nigeria’s growth.

Fayose’s statement is coming, following some socio-political groups, planning to join nationwide protest, against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government.

The Peoples Democratic Party’s chieftain opined that Tinubu’s efforts to revive the economy won’t be seen when poor families are stocking their homes with over population of children and wives.

He said: “Let me say this. I went to one state in the North. I don’t want to mention the name of the state. I was there for three days. During my stay, I became familiar with people around the government house where I stayed.

“I sat outside and started speaking with one or two people. I asked the gateman how long he had been in government work. He said he had spent 26 years.

“I asked how much his salary was. He said it was small, N34,000. I asked how many children he had. He said 16. I asked how many wives he had. He said four.

“My brother, the problem is inside. For God’s sake, if somebody is earning N34,000, what can the government do with 17 children? We don’t want to be unrealistic.

“A lot has to be done with our people too. Because when you have children and you go into government, a government that is struggling to survive, it is difficult when you are asking me what I would say to them. What do I say to a man who has 17 children and four wives?”

Reacting to Fayose’s claims, in a viral video making wave on social media, Isaac his brother, said that despite coming from South West, their father still has many wives and children.

He said: “My brother (Ayodele Fayose) is blaming why we are in poverty now on the North where they have plenty children.

“Does it make sense to you?. Even our own father that gave birth to two of us has over 30 children, I think I’m number 27 or number 25, out of 30 children.

“My Brother, our brother is a Yoruba man, Yoruba people also give birth to plenty children, including igbos. Because anywhere you practice polygamy, you must born.

“It is government duty, and orientation agencies to stop over population just like China and Indonesia.”