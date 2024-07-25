Our Progress, Happiness Giving Them Sleepless Night – Yul Edochie Defends Relationship With Judy Austin

Yul Edochie, a controversial Nollywood actor, has fired back at his detractors in the wake of Judy Austin’s ex-husband’s recent public tirade.

INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that Judy Austin’s ex-husband, Mr Emmanuel Obasi accused his ex-wife, Judy Austin of refusing to grant him access to his kids for over 10 years.

Following his disclosure, Yul Edochie took to Instagram on Wednesday to criticise individuals who are lying about him and Judy, as well as those who want their downfall.

He also informed his many detractors that the forces behind him and Judy Austin are powerful, and thus they cannot be defeated.

He wrote:

“Our progress and happiness dey pain so many people. It’s giving them sleepless nights.

“That’s why they keep coming up with all sorts of lies against us, now they’re paying people to lie against us.

Una never see anything. Una go talk tire. When you talk finish, you hug the transformer.

“Our matter go send all of una go hospital. The spiritual forces standing with us are too powerful. You can’t bring us down.

“If you try, you’ll go down.And when your downfall comes, just remember you brought it upon yourself.”

