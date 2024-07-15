Oyarzabal’s Late Strike Helps Spain Beat England To Win Euro 2024

Mikel Oyarzabal’s late strike on Sunday night, earned Spain the Euro 2024 trophy in a 2-1 win as England failed to secure a victory for the second time in a row.

Spain controlled possession and applied pressure which resulted in Nico Williams’ opener just two minutes after half-time following Lamine Yamal’s excellent run and assist.

England captain Harry Kane was taken off following a disappointing display as Cole Palmer came off the bench to pull out his superb strike to equalize for the three lions.

The Chelsea man rifled home Jude Bellingham’s lay off and it threatened a turning point in Berlin.

Spain previously won in 1964, 2008 and 2012, the last two titles coming either side of their triumph at the 2010 World Cup during the golden era of Xavi Hernandez, Xabi Alonso and Andres Iniesta.

The Spanish side have been the best team over the last month in Germany and were not intimidated by the atmosphere at the Olympiastadion, where the majority of the crowd were given over to England’s cause.

Meanwhile, Gareth Southgate’s had hoped to finally claim a first men’s international title since their fabled victory at the 1966 World Cup, but fell just short in their first ever final on foreign soil.

After the agony of their defeat on penalties to Italy three years ago, they are the first side ever to lose back-to-back Euros finals.