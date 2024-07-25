Oyo: Makinde Goes On Vacation Till September, Hands Over To Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has announced his intention to take a vacation from Monday, August 5, 2024 to Friday, September 6, 2024.

The governor’s letter was read on the House floor by Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin at Thursday’s valedictory plenary session in honour of Mrs Yetunde Awe, the Clerk of the House, who is retiring from the state government service.

The governor, however, delegated power to his deputy, Bayo Lawal, who will serve as acting governor.

The letter read: “Annual vacation form 5th September 2024 to Friday September 6th 2024 Pursuant to section 190 subsection 1 of the federal republic of Nigeria, I hereby transmit out that during these period indicated above deputy governor Barr Bayo Lawal shall be active governor and shall be acting Governor and shall be back form the vacation September 7th 2024.”

He pledged to return from vacation on September 7, 2024.