Oyo: Security Guard Wrongly Accused Of Car Theft Regains Freedom After Four Years In Jail

Nicholas Amos, a 30-year-old security guard, wrongly accused of car theft has regained freedom after being imprisoned for four years.

The victim, as sighted in a video on X, said he was accused just “three days after getting the security job.”

Having been in captivity in Agodi Prison, Oyo State, he is finally cleared of all charges.

According to him, he had left Ilorin, Kogi State to search for greener pastures in Ibadan, Oyo State until the unfortunate development.

READ ALSO: Two EFCC Officials To Face Disciplinary Action Over Assault On Female Hotel Employee

Asked by onlookers where he was headed, he stated he’d be going back to Ilorin as he isn’t familiar with the current terrain.

Information Nigeria reports that many Nigerians have suffered and are still suffering the hard consequences of a broken justice system.

Scores of innocent people have even been killed around the world for a crime they never committed.