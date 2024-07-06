Palm Wine Tapper, Friend Stab Each Other To Death In Osun

The corpses of two friends were on Friday recovered from a dilapidated building in Inisa, Osun State, after they supposedly stabbed themselves during a bloody fight.

They were identified as Alli Baba, a Ghanaian, said to be a palm wine tapper, and his friend, Kayode Olete.

Although the cause of the fight between the duo is still unknown, residents in the area disclosed that loud noises were heard which suggested that the two had a serious fight.

A resident, Jamiu, revealed that dangerous weapons were likely used in the fight between the two friends, as their intestines were exposed when security agents recovered their bodies on Friday.

“My house is in the same Baale Okunoye compound where Alli Baba was living. We all heard a loud noise from the house around 9:00 pm on Thursday when the two of them were fighting each other.

“We could not even come to the scene when we heard the noise, because it was late in the evening. When security men came around this morning, they met the two of them dead. They stabbed each other to death, but I can’t say the cause of the fight,” Jamiu said.

The Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Osun State Command, Kehinde Adeleke, confirmed the incident.

“Thursday evening around 21:05 hour, we got a report that two people were fighting at Baale Okunoye Compound, Inisa. One Ali Baba, 60+, male (a Ghanaian by origin and palm wine tapper by profession) and one Kayode Olete, 52, male.

“The two of them were said to be close friends. Nobody knows what led to their fight as the house where the incident happened is isolated and dilapidated. Passersby later saw them in a pool of blood as they had stabbed and macheted themselves with their intestines popping out.

“Our officers immediately contacted the chairman of the LCDA and the elders of the community. When we got to the scene this morning, it was discovered that the two of them had passed on. The families of the two victims were contacted and they gave their consent for them to be buried,” Adeleke said.