Panic As Yobe Govt Orders Closure Of Schools Amid Hunger Protest

As angry Nigerians continue to prepare ahead of nationwide protest, the Yobe State government has announced its intention to close all schools in the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the decision of the state government is coming, following the proposed rally by some citizens against hardship facing the nation.

It was gathered that the protest, tagged ‘EndBadGovernment’ will kick off in major cities across the country, on the 1st of August, 2024.

Following the decision by the agitators, security agencies and some stakeholders have been warning the demonstrators to avoid the planned nationwide movement, adding that it might be hijacked by hoodlums and lead to security threats.

Reacting to the development in a memo made available to newsmen on Tuesday, the State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, signed by the Director of Schools Management, Bukar M Modu, said that schools in the state would be closed on Wednesday, July 31.

Bukar added that the decision became necessary in light of the planned nationwide protest, adding that the schools would resume academic activities on September 15, 2024.

Also confirming the sudden closure, the State Commissioner, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education Professor Abba Idriss Adam, said that no one could predict what would be the end of protest.

He said: ‘‘You know we might know the beginning of this protest but could not predict the consequences. We don’t want to risk the lives of these innocent pupils, in a situation whereby something could happen to them.

‘‘Since we have come to the end of this academic session which would be Friday, 2nd August 2024, so we have decided to shut down the schools effective from Wednesday, 31 July 2024 for their safety.

‘‘Although we are optimistic, we would have peace of mind and feel comfortable if these protests happened when these pupils were with their parents at home.

‘‘If we send these boys to their parents, at least the ministry has discharged its responsibility by keeping these pupils safe and we feel that even some of these boys preferred to stay with their parents and guardians.’’