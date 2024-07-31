Paris Olympics: Favour Ofili Disqualified From 100m Race, Blames AFN, NOC For Excluding Her Name Despite Qualifying

Young talented Nigeria’s female sprinter, Favour Ofili, has been disqualified from the women’s 100 meters at the Paris Olympics, due to officials’s error.

Ofili who made the announcement via her X page in Tuesday, blamed the Nigeria Olympic Committee and the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, adding that they failed to register her for the event.

Despite qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics, she disclosed that the officials did not enter her name, marking a repeat of the previous Olympics, Tokyo 2020.

Ofili also accused NOC and AFN of taking the opportunity from her, adding that the organisations can never be trusted in the future.

READ MORE: 2024 Paris Olympics: Tobi Amusan Celebrates CAS Dismissal Of Doping Allegation

She said: “It is with great regret that I have just been told I will not be competing in the 100 meters at this Olympic Games.

“I qualified, but those with the AFN and NOC failed to enter my name. I have worked for 4 years to earn this opportunity.

“For what…to not be entered and compete at the Olympic Games because the responsible organization failed to enter me?.

“Please remember, in the last Olympic Games I was not able to compete because AFN, NADC and NOC failed to release funds for athletes in the USA to be tested, which made 14 Nigerian athletes that qualified to not compete.

“Now THIS. If those responsible are NOT held accountable for taking this opportunity from me, neither organization can EVER be trusted in the future!

“Next one is the 200meters, I HOPE IM ENTERED

olympics #paris2024 less”