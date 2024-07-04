Paris Olympics: Oshoala, Ajibade, Nnadozie Make Falcons Squad

The Super Falcons manager, Randy Waldrum, has unveiled 18 players for the women’s football event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

According to the list released by the Super Falcons via its X handle on Wednesday, Asisat Oshoala, Chiamaka Nnadozie, and Rasheedat Ajibade, will be representing team Nigeria, in France, this month.

Some other big names on the list are, Michelle Alozie, Deborah Abiodun, Osinachi Ohale and Halimatu Ayinde.

Ifeoma Onumonu and Gift Monday are named on the alternative players list alongside two home-based players: Morufa Ademola of Rivers Angels and Nasarawa Amazon’s Jumoke Alani.

The team will depart Abuja for Sevilla, Spain, on Thursday for a two-week training camp. The players are scheduled to head to France on July 18.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Falcons will participate in the Olympics for the first time in 16 years.

The team is placed in Group C and will play Brazil on July 25 before facing Spain three days later and Japan in the final game in the group on July 31.

SEE FULL LIST BELOW:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC); Tochukwu Oluehi (Shualat Alsharqia FC, Saudi Arabia).

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims, France); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Nicole Payne (Portland Thorns FC, USA); Chidinma Okeke (Mynavi Sendai Ladies, Japan).

Midfielders: Deborah Abiodun (University of Pittsburgh, USA); Halimatu Ayinde (FC Rosengard, Sweden); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Jennifer Echegini (Juventus Ladies, Italy); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain).

Forwards: Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid FC, Spain); Esther Okoronkwo (Changchun FC, China); Asisat Oshoala (Bay FC, USA); Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville, USA); Chiwendu Ihezuo (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Chinonyerem Macleans (Lokomotiv Moscow, Russia).

Alternate Players: Jumoke Alani (Nasarawa Amazons); Ifeoma Onumonu (Utah Royals, USA); Gift Monday (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain); Morufa Ademola (Rivers Angels).