Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Family: Strength in Faith and Community

Raised in a family where Christian values were not just taught but lived, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s life and ministry are a testament to the enduring power of spiritual upbringing.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has a huge influence spanning across continents and inspiring millions. The founder of Believers’ LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris’ journey is deeply intertwined with the unwavering dedication of the Oyakhilome family to faith and community service.

A Foundation Rooted in Faith: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Family

Born in Edo State, Nigeria, Pastor Chris was nurtured in an environment that emphasized prayer, devotion, and scriptural teachings. His parents, Elder Tim E. Oyakhilome and Angelina Oyakhilome, were instrumental in instilling these values in their children. Elder Tim, who founded the Assemblies of God Church in Benin City, Nigeria, and Angelina, known for her loving-kindness and devotion, raised their children with a profound understanding of Christian principles.

From a young age, Pastor Chris showed a keen interest in ministry, often participating in church activities and Bible study groups. His early exposure to the workings of the church planted the seeds of his pastoral calling. Supported by his family, he pursued his spiritual growth alongside his academic pursuits, when he registered to pursue a degree in architecture from Bendel State University. It was during his time at university that Pastor Chris founded the Youth for Christ fellowship, which would later evolve into the global ministry known as Christ Embassy.

The Oyakhilome Siblings: A United Front in Faith

Pastor Chris is not the only member of the Oyakhilome family to dedicate his life to faith and community service. His siblings, Rev. Ken Oyakhilome, Evang. Kathy Woghiren, and Pastor Linda Okocha are all active in various capacities within the Christian community. Rev. Ken serves as the pastor of Christ Embassy’s Houston branch and is a member of the Christ Embassy Central Executive Council. His leadership and commitment mirror that of his brother, contributing to the global reach of their ministry.

Evang. Kathy Woghiren is also a beacon of inspiration and success within the LoveWorld community, renowned for her unwavering dedication and impactful ministry. As the Director of the LoveWorld Music and Arts Ministry (LMAM), she has played a pivotal role in transforming the world of gospel music, and fostering a new generation of talented artists who convey the message of Christ through their art.

Her leadership extends beyond music, as she is also a prolific songwriter and a passionate preacher, reaching countless individuals with her profound teachings and heartfelt devotion. She mentors artists and contributes to the church’s worship and evangelical programs. Under her guidance, LoveWorld Music and Arts Ministry has flourished, contributing significantly to the global success of LoveWorld Incorporated.

Pastor Linda Okocha, similarly devoted to faith, works tirelessly to support the family’s mission of spreading Christian values and helping those in need.

A New Generation: Carissa Sharon and Charlene Oyakhilome

The legacy of faith and service continues with the next generation of the Pastor Chris Oyakhilome family, specifically his daughters, Carissa Sharon and Charlene. Carissa Sharon, known by her stage name CSO, is an influential figure in the gospel music scene. Her contributions to LoveWorld’s music ministry and her involvement in various church activities have solidified her place within the Christian community. Married to Philip Frimpong, a Dutch-born Ghanaian businessman, Carissa Sharon balances her musical career with her responsibilities as a mother to their daughter, Arielle Rachelle-Marise.

Charlene Oyakhilome, though less public than her sister, is equally dedicated to the family’s mission. As the Director of Body Crush London Ltd, she is involved in advising and consulting within the beauty industry, helping women feel more confident and empowered. Charlene’s work reflects the values instilled in her by her father, demonstrating the Oyakhilome family’s commitment to uplifting others through various means.

Philanthropy and Global Outreach

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s ministry extends beyond spiritual guidance, encompassing significant philanthropic efforts aimed at addressing basic human needs. Under Christ Embassy, numerous non-profit organizations operate, including the Volunteer Medical Corps and The InnerCity Mission. These initiatives focus on providing food, water, shelter, and education to those in need, embodying the LoveWorld message of compassion and giving.

The Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International (COFI) spearheads many of these charitable efforts, with projects like the InnerCity Mission for Children highlighting the Pastor Chris Oyakhilome family’s dedication to humanitarian causes. This outreach has had a profound impact on countless lives, further cementing the Oyakhilome family’s legacy of faith and service.

A Lasting Impact of the Oyakhilome Family

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s family influence within and beyond the LoveWorld community is undeniable. Their commitment to faith, family, and philanthropy serves as an inspiration to many. As Pastor Chris Oyakhilome continues to lead Christ Embassy, his family’s involvement in various aspects of the ministry ensures that their collective impact will endure for generations to come. Through their work, the Oyakhilome family demonstrates that faith, when coupled with action, can indeed change the world.