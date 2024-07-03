Patrick Doyle Frowns At Tems’ ‘Best Gospel’ Prize Win At 2024 BET Awards

Patrick Doyle, a popular Nigerian filmmaker, has alleged that the entertainment business is controlled by Satan.

The actor made this statement in response to singer Tems’ recent BET award win.

It should be noted that Tems, a secular musician won the best gospel award at the 2024 BET Awards held on Monday, at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, United States.

Tems’ success stunned mainstream gospel performers who felt betrayed.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Doyle warned gospel artists against seeking approval from the entertainment industry mafia.

He wrote, “I feel the pain of mainstream gospel artists who feel slighted that an evidently secular musician, Tems was awarded for best gospel song.

“That said, I believe it is about time that committed Christians should stop seeking validation from fickle institutions like the entertainment industry mafia which by the way is in the grip of Satan.”

