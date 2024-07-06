Pere Egbi Defends Sharon Ooja’s Husband, Says He Was Only Married Once

Pere Egbi, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has claimed that a relative of actress Sharon Ooja’s husband, Ugo Nwoke, who was reported to have been married three times, confirmed to him that he had only been married once.

The reality star made this comment in response to a widely shared video that showed a lady posing as a family friend of Ooja’s husband declaring that he had only been married once.

Pere, who reposted the video on his X handle on Friday, stated that Ooja’s husband’s cousin, a friend of his, confirmed the same thing to him.

He accused blogs of propagating damaging news without verifying the veracity of their stories.

He maintained that there was nothing wrong with a divorcee remarrying.

Pere wrote,

“Her husband’s cousin is my really good friend in Dallas. It’s funny how people read things and because they are gullible they believe it. And how are blogs just so focused on negative things to just carry any kind of story amazes me. They don’t care about the authenticity, they just carry it.

“Her husband’s cousin confirmed the same thing to me. Married once. And there’s nothing wrong with being married once.”

It should be noted that shortly after Ooja traditionally tied the knot with her husband, Ugo Nwoke, in a lavish ceremony in Abuja, StellaDimokorkus blog claimed that the actress was his fourth wife.

According to the blog, Nwoke had previously been married three times, all of which failed.

