“Peter Obi Is A Political Jobber, He’ll Soon Leave LP” – Daniel Bwala Tells Obidients

A former spokesman of the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Daniel Bwala, described the ex-Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as a political jobber.

Bwala made the prediction on Thursday, while reacting to the defection of Isaac Balami, a prominent LP chieftain to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said that Obi would soon follow the path of Doyin Okupe and Isaac Balami by dumping the party.

READ MORE: Obi-Datti Deputy Campaign Manager Dumps LP, Defects To APC

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that Isaac had announced his defection to the APC on X, saying he couldn’t work with the present leadership of the LP.

Bwala wrote: “The other day was Doyin Okupe, today is my brother Isaac Balami, mark my words, tomorrow certainly it will be Kenneth Okonkwo, because of two reasons;

“As patriots, seeing the urgency to rally round our president at this difficult time as he re-directs the ship Nigeria.

“Labour Party is a SPV and not a political party.

“That leaves the elements called “Obidients” with one lesson; thus no matter their threats and bullies, Nigerians would exercise their rights of association as enshrined in our constitution

“@PeterObi too will leave Labour Party at some points.

“If you call people who exercise their rights of association as political jobbers, then your hero peter Obi is the grandfather of political Joberism having started from PDP to APGA to PDP to Labour and now in talks with PDP.

“You people are the most gullible of all time. GOAT means gulibles Of All Time.”