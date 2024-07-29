Peter Obi: We Don’t Need Political Jesters, Jobbers Who Worship Their Stomach – LP To Kenneth Okonkwo

The Labour Party has said that Kenneth Okonkwo’s attack on Peter Obi, its 2023 presidential candidate, was unfortunate and attention-seeking, adding that the party does not need a political personality like him.

Recall that Okonkwo, a chieftain of the LP, over the weekend, said that he no longer has confidence in the ability of Obi to build a political platform that can win elections.

He said that Obi has proved to his supporters that even if they vote for him, he does not have what it takes to secure the mandate.

The LP chieftain added that the recent crisis in the party have inspired him to make a determination to chart a new course for my political journey.

Reacting to Okonkwo’s letter, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, in a statement released on Sunday, in Abuja, said that his resignation didn’t come to them as a surprise.

Ifoh added that the party viewed Okonkwo’s criticism of Obi as unfortunate, adding that no amount of talk-down on Obi will stop him.

The statement reads: “Kenneth Okonkwo’s resignation from the Labour Party didn’t come to us as a surprise. We also think that his attack on the party’s leader, Peter Obi, is rather unfortunate,” the statement reads.

“However, we will continue not to dignify him with any response, as we understand that his attention-craving attitude knows no bounds.

“Recently, a former director-general of the party’s presidential campaign organisation resigned and rejoined the APC.

“Only last week, an ex-deputy director-general of the presidential campaign organisation also resigned and rejoined the APC.

“Today, it is the turn of Mr. Okonkwo, a former member of APC, who smuggled himself into the presidential campaign, and his destination is already known to us.

“Needless to say that Nigeria is not in want of political jesters and jobbers whose stomach are their gods.

“We also wish to note here that the party is aware of a few other persons who are planted as moles, who are presently instigating crises within the party, and who have unsuccessfully attempted to hijack the party for the use of their paymasters.

“We urge them to act fast and do the needful before they are exposed and fumigated out of the party.”

“Coordinated attacks from some quarters will not in any way diminish the trust Nigerians, particularly the obedients and youths in Nigeria, have in him.

“We know that with him, a new Nigeria will be possible. Nigerians spoke loudly in 2023, and they will speak even louder come 2027.”