Petrol Subsidy Removal Crippling Economy Like A Curse, Alleviate It – NANS To Tinubu



The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has slammed the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration’s removal of the fuel subsidy.

According to NANS, the subsidy removal has caused significant hardship and fuel scarcity instead of ensuring fuel availability.

The comment was made via a Saturday statement by NANS National Clerk of the Senate, Abdul-Yekinn Odunayo, in Abeokuta.

The student body who urged Tinubu to find a lasting solution to the fuel crisis said: “NANS is deeply concerned about the prevailing high cost and persistent scarcity of petrol in our country.

“This crisis has continued to persist despite the removal of fuel subsidy which has brought untold hardships to Nigerians.

“This crisis is not only crippling the economy but also severely impacting the welfare and academic pursuits of students across the nation.

“Nigerians are experiencing unprecedented hardship and going through hell before they can get to buy fuels.

“Queues have been a common thing at petrol stations across the country despite the promise by President Bola Tinubu that fuel will queues will disappear in the country after the removal of subsidy, but that has not been the case.

“It is regrettable that, one year after the removal of subsidy the fuel crisis has even gone worse and it appears the country is operating under a curse.

“We urge the Federal Government to take swift and decisive action to alleviate this pressing issue before Nigerians are pushed to wall.”