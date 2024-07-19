Petroleum Products From Dangote Refinery Are Inferior – FG

The Federal Government has disclosed that the quality of petroleum products from the Dangote refinery is not at the expected standard they need to be.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), who disclosed this stated that the Dangote refinery’s products as well as those from Watersmith, Aradel, and other modular refineries, is inferior compared to imported ones.

NMDPRA’s Chief Executive Officer, Farouk Ahmed, made the disclosure in a recent interview with journalists.

He debunked narrative that some elements within the oil and gas sector were trying to sabotage the Dangote Refinery.

According to him, the 650,000 barrel-per-day refinery has not been issued an operational licence by NMDPRA.

He noted that the Lagos-based Dangote Refinery is still in the pre-commissioning stage and about 45 per cent completed.

According to him, it is risky for the country to depend on Dangote Refinery by suspending petroleum products, especially Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and Dual Purpose Kerosene, DPK.

He said: “That is not so. Dangote Refinery is still in the pre-commissioning stage. It has not been licenced yet. We haven’t licenced them yet. I think they are about 45 per cent to completion.

“We cannot rely on one refinery to feed the nation, because Dangote is requesting that we suspend or stop imports, especially of AGO and DPK, and direct all marketers to his refinery. That is not good for the nation in terms of energy security, and it is not good for the market because of the monopoly.”

Ahmed said that in terms of quality, Dangote’s current AGO (diesel) suffers from the lowest quality in terms of sulphur content, falling short of West Africa’s requirement of 50 parts per million.

“Dangote Refinery, as well as some modular refineries like Watersmith Refinery and Aradel Refinery, are producing between 650 and 1,200 PPM. Therefore, in terms of quality, their products are inferior to imported ones,” he stated.

This development comes days after the Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, said Dangote Refinery is set to commence fuel supply in August 2024.