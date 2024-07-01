Pilot Escapes Death As NAF Helicopter Crashes In Kaduna Village

A helicopter belonging to the Nigerian Air Force has reportedly crashed in Tami village of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on Monday.

A resident, who lives around the area where the incident happened, told newsmen that he heard a loud sound from the crash site, which made him and other villagers rushed to the scene.

He added that a pilot emerging from the wreckage was also rescued by a team of military officers.

READ MORE: NAF Jet Loses Tyres On Air, Makes Emergency Landing In Lagos

The villager said: “A team of military officers from the Nigerian Air Force swiftly arrived at the scene to secure the area and conduct an initial investigation.

“They cordoned off the crash site to prevent unauthorized access and to ensure the safety of the villagers.

“The officers also began preliminary assessments to determine the cause of the crash, which remains unknown at this time.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that no official statement has been made so far about the incident.