Planned Protest: Lagos Govt Denies Involvement In Oro Festival, Says Demonstration Is Constitutional

The Lagos State Government has denied viral claim of its involvement in the rumoured upcoming Oro festival scheduled for August 1 to 15, 2024 in the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the purported traditional day is said to chase protesters from organizing the protest tagged #EndBadGovernance.

It was gathered that an X user, identified as @EleyiLagos, had on Wednesday posted that the Oro festival would hold in Lagos from August 1, saying: “Public Announcement: Attention Residents and Visitors of Lagos.

“Please be informed that the Oro Festival will be observed in various communities across Lagos from 1st of August to August 15.

“This traditional Yoruba cultural event involves significant rituals.”

Reacting to the development in a interview with PUNCH on Thursday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said no one questions the government when other religions hold their activities.

Gboyega noted that the same respect should be maintained for traditional worshippers because they have the right to worship according to the constitution and can go about their lawful exercises.

He said: “Oro festival is like Muslim and Christian activities and has no business with Lagos State government interference. We don’t have a hand in how any religious group goes about their lawful activities.

“The protesters have their rights just like the traditional worshippers who want to perform their activities too. What is our business in that?

“If anybody wants to protest, they should come out and carry out their right lawfully by not disrupting the business activities in the state. We will not allow the peace of the state to be disrupted. No responsible government will allow it.”