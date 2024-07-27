Planned Protest Unjustifiable, FG Already Tackling Grievances – APC NWC

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday, posited that the planned hardship protest slated for August by young Nigerians is baseless.

The Party disclosed the Committee’s stand via X even as citizens are writhing in pain, anger and frustration over the unbearable cost of living.

According to the NWC, it met with State Chairmen at the APC’s National Secretariat in Abuja over the August protest.

The resolution, the Party’s NWC said, was that, the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration is already tackling grievances, hence, no need to protest.

The post read: “The National Working Committee met with State Chairmen at the Party’s National Secretariat over the planned protests.

“The meeting, among others, resolved that there was no immediate justifiable basis for the protest as the government was already tackling all legitimate grievances.”

The Federal Government has since appealed to Nigerians to shelve the protest billed for August 1 while promising that the situation of things will get better.