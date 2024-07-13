Plateau Govt Shuts School Over Building Collapse That Claimed 22 Lives

The Plateau state Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has ordered the immediate closure of the Saints Academy School over the collapse of its building.

It was gathered that Governor Mutfwang, on Saturday, ordered for full investigation into the incident that killed no fewer than 22 and injured 132 persons.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that students and teachers were in classes for the third term examination when the unfortunate accident happened on Friday.

Speaking during the inspection of the site on Saturday, in the Busa Buji, Jos North Local Government Area of the state, the governor, ordered for the school closure, describing the incident as unfortunate.

He noted that the accident could have been averted if the owners of the school had complied with building laws.

The Governor said: “It is unfortunate that this has happened, but, of course, we cannot allow the school to function.

“The school is hereby closed down immediately; we cannot take any furthFEMer chances.

READ MORE: “Huge Loss” – Tinubu Sympathises With Victims Of Plateau Building Collapse

‘We need to send this message, particularly to owners of private schools, that the drive for profit must not overshadow the safety of lives.

We are going to carry out a technical audit of all the schools, including public schools,” he said.

“We are going to test structural integrity to ensure that human beings can inhabit buildings there.

“We are going to set up a very high-powered committee to investigate this incident.

“We are going to bring in building professionals to investigate this, and anyone found culpable will certainly face the wrath of the law.

“We cannot afford this situation any longer; that is why we signed Executive Order 003. The goal is to be able to bring order and sanity into the building sector.”