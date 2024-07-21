Plateau Lawmaker, Gagdi Buys SUV For Daughter As Secondary School Graduation Gift

Yusuf Gagdi, a House of Representatives member from Plateau State, has gifted his daughter, Aisha, a brand new Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) as a gift for her graduation from Lead British International School Abuja.

Aisha was said to have been excellent in her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) and in celebration of the feat, her father surprised her with the luxury vehicle.



The lawmaker, who shared photos from the graduation ceremony via Instagram on Saturday, wrote, “Today, I attended my amazing daughter’s graduation ceremony. Watching you, my dear daughter, walk across that stage fills my heart with immense pride and love.

READ ALSO: N70,000 Minimum Wage Can Only Buy Bag Of Rice – Ndume

“I celebrate your achievements and the strength you’ve shown. Here’s to a future filled with endless possibilities and happiness. Congratulations, my shining star!”



The luxury gift comes at a time when the government has asked Nigerians to endure the ongoing hardship and prepare for a better future.

As part of the moves to pacify Nigerians, last week, members of the House of Representatives announced that they had agreed to cut their salaries by 50 percent for six months as part of their solidarity and sacrifice to Nigerians who are enduring hardship at the moment.



The Federal Government has also been wary of a proposed 10-day nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest Nigerians are planning over the economic situation.