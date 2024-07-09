Plateau: Missing Hyena Found, Returned To Jos Wildlife Park

A Plateau State hyena that escaped from the Jos Wildlife Park has been found and put back in its cage.

According to a statement released on Tuesday by the Plateau State Tourism Cooperation, chaired by Chuwang Pwajok, the hyena was spotted after a continuous search and was instantly tranquillized and captured.

The statement read in part, “The Management of Plateau State Tourism Corporation would like to inform the general public that after relentless search and rescue efforts, the missing hyena has finally been found, tranquilised, captured and safely returned to its enclosure.

“We deeply appreciate the general public for remaining calm and cooperative. This greatly assisted in the search and rescue of the animal. Thank you.”