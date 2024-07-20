Police Arrest 13-Year-Old Bandits’ Informant In Katsina

A 13-year-old, identified as Umar Hassan has been arrested by operatives of the Katsina State Police Command for providing information to the terrorists.

Among other suspects apprehended on Thursday includes, Lawai Umaru, age 70, Ibrahim Lawai, age 22 and Abdulganiyu Isah, age 22.

Addressing journalists at the Command headquarters, Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Sadiq said that the informants’ action led to several attacks on villages.

Sadiq said: “On July 3, 2024, at about 0800 hrs, the command, in collaboration with members of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps (KSCWC) attached to Dansoda village, Dandume LGA, Katsina State, succeeded in arresting one Umar Hassan, m., age 13, residing at Sheik Abdullahi quarters of Dandume town, Dandume LGA, in connection with a suspected case of aiding and abetting armed banditry.

READ MORE: Katsina: NSCDC Nabs Suspects For Vandalizing Transformer, Power Cables

“The suspect was arrested following the receipt of intelligence on his nefarious activities, where he specialises in providing information on villages and potential targets to suspected armed bandits.

“In the course of the investigation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence and further mentioned one Abba, now at large, as his accomplice.

“He further confessed to being part of the gang that attacked Unguwar Bawa village several times, where they kidnapped and rustled animals. The investigation is still ongoing.”