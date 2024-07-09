Police Arrest Abuja Man For Climbing Mast In Suicide Attempt

Shuaibu Yushau had been arrested and detained for attempting suicide, according to the Federal Capital Territory Police Command.

On Monday, Yushau climbed Aso Television and Radio’s broadcast mast in the Katampe neighbourhood of Abuja’s Federal Capital Territory.

The man had climbed the mast in protest of the country’s insecurity and hardships.

According to Josephine Adeh, spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, Yushau confessed to observing the mast for almost a week before planning to climb it.

The statement was titled, “Aso Radio Mast climbing: Man arrested for attempted suicide.”

She said, “Following a distress call from concerned citizens about a young man who climbed a very high mast with a placard at ASO Radio in Katampe at about 09:10 a.m, the operatives of the FCT Police Command swiftly mobilised to the location.

“With much professional persuasion from the police operatives, the man later identified as Shuaibu Alhaji Yushau was prevented from taking his own life.

“He claimed to have been observing the mast for about a week before deciding to climb it. The suspect is presently in police custody and a stable condition.”